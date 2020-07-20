Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 7,664 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $116.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

