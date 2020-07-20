BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $1.82 on Monday. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.70% of BIOLINERX LTD/S as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIOLINERX LTD/S

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

