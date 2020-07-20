Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,891 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Vistra Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vistra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vistra Energy by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vistra Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vistra Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,199.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST opened at $19.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

