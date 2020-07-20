Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVH. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.51.

NYSE EVH opened at $10.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $247.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.35 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. Equities analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 964,723 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after buying an additional 677,205 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 58.9% in the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 1,005,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 372,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 19.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 292,880 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 40.3% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 747,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 214,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

