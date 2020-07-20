Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.08.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $175.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.07. Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boeing will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 316.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.