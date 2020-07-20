Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 96.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550,644 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 4.51% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 851.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130,915 shares during the period.

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENT shares. Northland Securities downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

NASDAQ:ENT opened at $3.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.