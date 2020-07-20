AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $134,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,978,000 after acquiring an additional 860,769 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $54,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 65.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,810,000 after acquiring an additional 563,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $32,425,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $104.45 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $2,002,143.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,026 shares in the company, valued at $16,298,195.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $277,670.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,842 shares of company stock worth $7,258,430. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

