Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 123.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 388.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

PAYX stock opened at $73.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $2,848,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

