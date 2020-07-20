Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 552,875 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 552,875 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,727,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,431,000 after purchasing an additional 98,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,071,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,360,000 after purchasing an additional 221,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,783 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,234,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,947,000 after purchasing an additional 172,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Continental in the 4th quarter worth $93,549,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut United Continental to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $33.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.49. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average is $48.25.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

