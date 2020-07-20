Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 40,247 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 185.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $193,743.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $3,998,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 280,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,113,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 562,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,779,673. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAG opened at $36.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $37.12. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

