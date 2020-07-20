Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 229,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $28,231,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $10,482,000. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $6,636,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $5,768,000. Finally, MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $5,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $230,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,438.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William S. Boyd bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

