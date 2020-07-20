Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 87.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150,031 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Novocure were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 375,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 261.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the second quarter worth $603,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the second quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novocure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $63.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.96. Novocure Ltd has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $101.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 31,332 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $1,996,788.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 649,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,421,823.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $71,134.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,044 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVCR. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Novocure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Novocure in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Novocure Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.