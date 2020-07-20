Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Position Boosted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 433.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,876 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $72.25 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $82.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

