Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,536,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 17,318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 25,632 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW opened at $86.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

