Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 521.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 12,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $2,201,312.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,736,256.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 26,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $4,535,109.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,995,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,617 shares of company stock valued at $17,025,951 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wayfair from $112.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Wayfair from $67.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wayfair from $63.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.03.

Wayfair stock opened at $215.83 on Monday. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $230.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

