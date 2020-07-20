Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 739 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,131,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $77,400,320.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,116 shares in the company, valued at $143,671,135.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,484 shares of company stock worth $103,325,919. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $433.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.29 and its 200-day moving average is $293.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.67. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $475.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.57.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

