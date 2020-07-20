Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 17,316 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,316 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.40% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 61,859 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Shares of LDSF opened at $20.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

