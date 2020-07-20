Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 79,828 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,828 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 1,028.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 51.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 1,126.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period.

TER opened at $86.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $90.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,431.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Teradyne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

