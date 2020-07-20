Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,926,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,536,000 after buying an additional 8,076,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,315,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 163.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,134,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,262,000 after buying an additional 3,185,906 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 51.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,818,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,177,000 after buying an additional 2,648,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $39,501,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

