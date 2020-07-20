San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires New Stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 122 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $1,189,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,257 shares in the company, valued at $95,447,754.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total value of $251,867.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,086 shares of company stock worth $4,308,985. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBS opened at $220.06 on Monday. HubSpot Inc has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $243.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $221.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.14.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

