DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,830,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,300,723,000 after buying an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,578,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $424,938,000 after buying an additional 36,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $328,893,000 after buying an additional 102,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $200,017,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 34.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,379,000 after buying an additional 199,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.86.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $424.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.94 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.28 and a 1 year high of $446.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total transaction of $175,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total value of $487,412.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,400,620.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,292 shares of company stock valued at $24,100,164 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

