San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Decreases Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $355,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 101.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 21,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $127.25 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $83.54 and a 52-week high of $138.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.32.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

