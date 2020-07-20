Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 815.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,761 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $103,601,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,225,000 after purchasing an additional 978,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,705,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,548,000 after buying an additional 386,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,532,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $120.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.28. Zscaler Inc has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Zscaler from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $132,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $52,328.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,816,314.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,439 shares of company stock worth $34,755,706 over the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

