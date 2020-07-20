Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 494.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 38.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,154,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,951,000 after purchasing an additional 320,841 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,432,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,725,000 after purchasing an additional 120,058 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,384,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 17.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,005,000 after purchasing an additional 103,536 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

In other Black Hills news, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 3,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,889.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,773.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $384,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,449,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $60.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.30. Black Hills Corp has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.