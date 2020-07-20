Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,074,000 after acquiring an additional 97,460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,420,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,186,000 after acquiring an additional 189,501 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 53.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

In related news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $2,510,034.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,594,990.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,901,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,695,867.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

