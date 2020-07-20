Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 466 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total value of $202,606.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $516.69 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $518.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.88.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 67.81%. The firm had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

