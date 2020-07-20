Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 665 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 1,440.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cerner by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $869,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $285,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,392.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen raised shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.34.

CERN stock opened at $71.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.13.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.