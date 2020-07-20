James S. Borland Sells 45,000 Shares of Labrador Gold Corp (CVE:NIK) Stock

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Labrador Gold Corp (CVE:NIK) Director James S. Borland sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$17,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 301,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,460.13.

James S. Borland also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 8th, James S. Borland sold 10,000 shares of Labrador Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$3,950.00.

Labrador Gold Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.22.

About Labrador Gold

Labrador Gold Corp, formerly Nikos Explorations Ltd is a Canada-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in the Americas. The Company aims its investments towards three properties: The Ashuanipi project, The Nain gold project and The Hopedale greenstone properties.

