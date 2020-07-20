Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 378 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $387,424,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,118,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,017,000 after buying an additional 1,275,720 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,410,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,525,000 after buying an additional 707,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,523,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. TheStreet raised Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cfra dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.94.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $119.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.69 and a 200-day moving average of $115.71.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

