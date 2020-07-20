Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAC opened at $25.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.87.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.57.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

