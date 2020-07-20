Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,020 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the first quarter worth about $186,856,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 39.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,513,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,221,000 after purchasing an additional 999,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,091,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 108.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 287,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 393,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 224,869 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $38.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.52, a PEG ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.35. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.03 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CVLT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on CommVault Systems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CommVault Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

