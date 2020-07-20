Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 676,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,464,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after acquiring an additional 145,516 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.