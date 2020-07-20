Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,497 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 27.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 354,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $40,395,000 after buying an additional 76,254 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $1,262,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,746 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $122.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.86. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.58.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

