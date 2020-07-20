Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

PPG Industries stock opened at $111.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day moving average is $105.57. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.