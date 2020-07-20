Zacks: Analysts Expect Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WNEB shares. Compass Point upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Western New England Bancorp from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

In other news, Director Steven G. Richter bought 9,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $49,027.11. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,323 shares of company stock worth $53,363. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 27.1% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 464,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 98,888 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 28,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 151,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

