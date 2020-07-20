Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 504.1% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $68.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.57.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

