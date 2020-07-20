Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.24 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.0% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $99.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.44.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

