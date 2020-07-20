Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $509,327,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.9% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,648 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 108.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,855,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,543,000 after purchasing an additional 963,319 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $45,046,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,891,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on COF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $61.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.05. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

