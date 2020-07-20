Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 889.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $53.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura boosted their target price on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $278,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $819,846 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

