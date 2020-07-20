Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 223.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,768 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ALLETE by 304.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,688,000 after buying an additional 355,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 31.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,415,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,896,000 after acquiring an additional 337,155 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 60.2% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 376,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,820,000 after acquiring an additional 141,390 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at $5,980,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at $4,523,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $60.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.32. ALLETE Inc has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

