Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $16.60 Million Stock Position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.64% of Rapid7 worth $16,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $19,986,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 152.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 20,181 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 102.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 31,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 102.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 129,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPD. Cowen cut their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.54.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $519,015.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,369 shares in the company, valued at $7,428,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $537,499 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $54.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Rapid7 Inc has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $66.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.85%. The company had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

