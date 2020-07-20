Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,209 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

VLO stock opened at $55.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

