Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $17.02 Million Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,365 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $17,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMP. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $42.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

