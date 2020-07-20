Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,601,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,977,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,175,000 after purchasing an additional 687,254 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,747,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,790,000 after purchasing an additional 692,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,326,000 after purchasing an additional 163,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $6,652,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $20,018,000. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $68.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

