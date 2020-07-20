Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 42,833 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,833 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $15,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $35.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

