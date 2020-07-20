Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,462 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $18,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 417,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period.

VXF opened at $123.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.01. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

