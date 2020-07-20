Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Trimmed by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,559 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,374,997 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $96,454,000 after buying an additional 285,276 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 40,324 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,587 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,137,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $96.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.