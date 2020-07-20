Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $17.72 Million Investment in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,413,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Royce Value Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 60,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter K. Hoglund sold 7,425 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $98,381.25. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $12.81 on Monday. Royce Value Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

