Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $6,362,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 17,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $85.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.90.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.