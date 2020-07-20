Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hershey from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.13.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $136.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.